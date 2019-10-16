Andhra Pradesh: Journalist hacked to death by gang

By | Published: 12:55 pm

Amaravati: A 45-year-old reporter of a Telugu daily has been hacked to death by an unidentified gang in East Godavari district, police said.

K Satyanarayana, reporter of Andhra Jyothy, died on the spot while the assailants fled after committing the crime at S Annavaram village on Tuesday night, they said.

An official release said the Director General of Police Gautam Sawang directed East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi to personally visit the scene of offence and unearth the facts.

The DGP instructed the SP to bring the culprits to book immediately, the release added.

“We will investigate the case from all angles,” a senior police official said.

