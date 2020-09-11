Andhra Pradesh: New COVID-19 cases go below 10,000 after couple of weeks

The latest bulletin said 77 more COVID-19 patients succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Friday.

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Friday broke the 10,000 cases streak that has been running for the past couple of weeks, showing a fresh addition of 9,999 COVID-19 cases in a day that saw more than 11,000 patients recovering from the infection.

The latest bulletin said 77 more COVID-19 patients succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Friday.

For the past few days, more number of Rapid Antigen Tests were being done rather than the RT-PCR tests,but the positives were turning out more or less in equal numbers.

The bulletin showed 5,47,686 total COVID19 cases reported in the state so far, 4,46,716 recoveries and 4,779 deaths.

The number of active cases stood at 96,191.

East Godavari district reported 1,499 fresh cases in 24 hours while West Godavari and Chittoor added more than 1,000 each.

Guntur and Prakasam districts added over 900 each.

Kadapa saw nine fresh fatalities, Chittoor, Prakasam and SPS Nellore eight each.

Krishna and Guntur reported seven more casualties each, Anantapuramu and Visakhapatnam six each, Vizianagaram and West Godavari five each, according to the bulletin.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .