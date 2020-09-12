Andhra Pradesh: Notorious ‘naked thief’ nabbed

According to information, Digambar, the 40-year old thief from Guntur took shelter at the house of a former convict Santosh of Anakapalle

By | Published: 7:44 pm

Visakhapatnam: Police nabbed a notorious ‘naked thief’ who was involved in several theft and burglary cases in recent times.

According to information, this 40-year old ‘digambar’ thief from Guntur took shelter at the house of a former convict Santosh of Anakapalle. Santosh used to do the job of dropping and picking up his friend. Police who examined the CCTV footage of crimes in Visalakshinagar and Airport areas noted the naked thief and caught him on Saturday. The culprit reportedly said that he went out naked during dark as he found it easier to scale walls and jump out without clothes. The naked thief was said to be involved in as many as 15 thefts involving gold jewellery worth a few lakh of rupees.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.