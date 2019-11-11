Andhra Pradesh: One drowns, three go missing at Kalingapatnam beach

By | Published: 12:29 pm

Srikakulam: One student drowned at the sea while three others went missing at Kalingapatnam beach on Sunday A group of six students from a private junior college in Srikakulam went for a picnic to Kalingapatnam beach.

The deceased Anaparti Sudhir was among five who tried to take a dip in the sea. While three went missing, one student named Abdul Sheikh was rescued by the police.

The rescue operations are underway to locate three missing students – C Praveen Kumar Reddy, K Sanjay and Y Panda. Gara Police station Sub Inspector Lavanya informed that marine police and STF teams have been deployed to conduct search operations. “The search operation is underway. A case under section 174 of CrPC has been filed, she said.