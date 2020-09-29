Andhra Pradesh puts off reopening of schools to Nov 2

However, the `Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ kits would be distributed by the government as scheduled on Oct. 5, informed Education Minister

Tadepalli: Though it was decided to reopen the schools in the State on October 5, it had to be postponed to November 5 in view of the present COVID situation, Education minister Adimoolapu Suresh announced here on Tuesday.

However, the `Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ kits would be distributed by the government as scheduled on Oct. 5, he told media persons.

