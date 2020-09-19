Andhra Pradesh records 8096 new COVID-19 cases, over 11 K patients recover

By | Published: 12:28 am

Amaravati: Continuing to register a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday reported 8,096 new infections and 67 fatalities,taking the tally to over six lakh and death toll to 5244.

The state registered an increase in recoveries with 11,803 patients recovering.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the state was just short of the 50-lakh mark, at 49.59 lakh, on Friday, turning a positivity rate of 12.29 per cent.

While the aggregate cases rose to 6,09,558, recoveries increased to 5,19,891, leaving 84,423 active cases after 5,244 mortalities, the latest bulletin said Barring the two Godavari districts, East and West, which continue to add more than 1,000 cases each, and Chittoor that has been adding about 900 daily, other districts are reporting relatively less numbers.

In the last few days, the rapid antigen tests have been outnumbering the RT-PCR tests as the state has so far covered 92,867 per million population, according to the bulletin.

The recovery rate improved to 85.29 per cent.

Prakasam crossed the 40,000 cases mark and West Godavari went past the 55,000 mark on Friday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .