Andhra Pradesh reports 57 coronavirus positive cases on Friday

By | Published: 11:57 am

Amaravathi: There were 57 coronavirus positive cases reported during the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh taking the total positive cases to 2157 in the State. In addition to this 45 more positive cases were reported, but these were people who returned to Andhra Pradesh from Maharashtra (34) and Rajasthan (11). There were total 9038 tests that were done during last 24 hours out of which 102 positive cases were reported.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday morning, the total deaths due to the virus stood at 48 and over 1252 patients have been treated and discharged. Currently 857 patients are under treatment.

According to the bulletine, Chittoor and Nellore districts reported 14 cases each, followed by Krishna (9) and Kurnool (8).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .