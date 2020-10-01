Andhra Pradesh reports 6,133 COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths

By | Published: 12:19 am

Amaravati: Continuing the declining trend, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday saw an addition of 6,133 new COVID-19 cases that took the overall tally to 6,93,484.

The total recoveries increased to 6,29,211 as 7,075 more patients got cured and discharged in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.

Another 48 patients died while undergoing treatment across the state, pushing the tally to 5,828, the latest bulletin said.

The state now has 58,445 active cases.

Government data revealed that the infection positivity rate dropped further to 11.94 per cent, while the recovery rate improved to 90.73 per cent.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district added 983 fresh COVID-19 cases and Chittoor, 925.

West Godavari district, which had been reporting around 900 cases daily, added only 464 on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam district crossed the 50,000 mark in total cases with the addition of 235 anew, while neighbouring Vizianagaram went past the 35,000 mark.

Eight out of 13 districts have so far reported total cases of over 50,000 each, with East Godavari topping with 97,174.

Chittoor district reported eight fresh fatalities and Prakasam six. while East Godavari, Krishna and Visakhapatnam registered five each in 24 hours.

Anantapuramu, Guntur and West Godavari saw four more COVID-19 deaths each.

