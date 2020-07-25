Andhra Pradesh reports 7,813 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Amaravati: The upward spiral of coronavirus cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as another 7,813 were added in a day to take the overall tally to 88,671 on Saturday. Another 52 COVID-19 patients succumbed while 3,208 were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged so far touched 43,255 and the gross toll 985. The state now has 44,431 active cases, according to the bulletin. While East Godavari continued the alarming trend by registering 1,324 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, its neighbour West Godavari reported 1,012 cases.

East Godavari district now has an overall coronavirus tally of 12,391, with a staggering 8,595 of them active. Kurnool district, which till last week was the top in COVID-19 cases in the state till East Godavari replaced it, also crossed the 10,000 mark to reach 10,357 on Saturday.

The active cases in Kurnool, however, were 4,527. Visakhapatnam reported 936 new cases in the last 24 hours and Anantapuramu 723.

The bulletin said 53,681 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours that yielded 7,813 positives, including 3,741 rapid antigens. Overall, 15,95,674 samples were tested till date that showed an infection positivity rate of 5.56 per cent in the state.