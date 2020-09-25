Andhra Pradesh reports 8,695 recoveries, 7073 fresh COVID-19 cases,48 deaths

The latest bulletin said the total recoveries touched 5,88,169 after 8,695 were discharged in 24 hours ending 9 am today.

Published: 8:19 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh added 7,073 new cases of Covid-19 taking the overall tally to 6,61,458 on Friday.

The latest bulletin said the total recoveries touched 5,88,169 after 8,695 were discharged in 24 hours ending 9 am today.

Also, 48 fatalities were reported in 24 hours, increasing the overall toll to 5,606.

Chittoor and Prakasam reported eight fresh casualties each while Anantapuramu saw six.

Krishna and West Godavari added five more deaths each to their tally.

East Godavari continued with the regulation 1,000- plus new daily cases as its gross went up to 92,173.

SPS Nellore district crossed the 50,000 cases mark, adding 459 in 24 hours.

West Godavari reported 931, Prakasam 806 and Chittoor 713 new cases, the bulletin said.

