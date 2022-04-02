Andhra Pradesh says it’s impossible to meet HC deadline on capital construction

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has made it clear that it would be impossible to construct the capital meeting the deadline set by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma submitted a 190-page affidavit to the high court with respect to its verdict on the Amaravati capital issue here on Saturday, as the three-month deadline set for completing the work on lands given by the farmers for construction of the capital, was coming to an end.

In the affidavit, the government said it would take time to create basic facilities and at least six months to 60 months for completing the structures. The construction labourers had left Amaravati and it would take two months to bring them and the machines back, it pointed out. It needed eight months to begin the works, and 16 months for completing laying of roads while drainage, water supply and other works would take 36 months. The works were started at a cost of Rs.42,231 crore in the past and now the government was trying to mobilise the funds for which the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) held a meeting with the bankers last month. However, the bankers did not respond to its request seeking loans, it stated.

