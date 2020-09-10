Andhra Pradesh: Senior ham operator passes away in Guntur 

Nagi Reddy, who was more popular with his amateur radio call sign VU2ANI, was also the secretary of the Coastal Amateur Radio Society (CARS).

Hyderabad: A senior ham operator Avutu Nagi Reddy, passed away in Guntur town of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning. He was 64 and is survived by his wife, two sons, and grandchildren.

Nagi Reddy, who was more popular with his amateur radio call sign VU2ANI, was also the secretary of the Coastal Amateur Radio Society (CARS). He was very active on High Frequency bands and had conversations (called QSOs in ham parlance) with fellow ham operators far and wide.

Known to an affable person, Nagi Reddy took interest in helping out other ham operators in erecting antennae and also in home brewing. He took keen interesting in collecting different types of radios and amplifiers.

Communication from VU2ANI was received loud and clear by other ham operators, especially on 40 metre band. Fellow ham operators recalled his jovial nature and his willingness to guide others and also in experimenting with different antennae and amplifiers.

