Andhra Pradesh starts handing over buildings

Hyderabad: Wednesday marked yet another important day in the cordial inter-State relations between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with the latter beginning the process of handing over office blocks that are under its control in the State Secretariat complex in the city.

Officials of the AP Government formally handed over in writing to the Telangana General Administration Department (GAD) the North H and K Blocks in the Secretariat. The AP government officials are expected to formally hand over the H and L Blocks in the Secretariat to Telangana on Thursday.

It may be recalled that Chief Minster K Chandrashekhar Rao had asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to hand over the possession of the office blocks allotted to AP as part of the State bifurcation process. Andhra Pradesh not only immediately agreed to do so but also approved the handing over of the AP DGP office building in Lakdi-ka-pul and the Lake View Guest House on the Raj Bhavan Road.

The process of AP Government vacating these two buildings is learnt to be nearly completed and they too will be handed over to Telangana in the next day or two, officials said.

In return, Telangana government agreed to give the Andhra Pradesh Government the Hermitage office complex near the New MLA Quarters in Adarshnagar and the CID office at AC Guards for its use here in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday, the exchange of documents between AP and Telangana with respect to handing over of the H and K blocks at the Secretariat was held in a friendly atmosphere with officials from both States exchanging sweets to mark the occasion. Telangana GAD official Chitti Rani and her counterpart from AP Government Ravi exchanged the letters marking the handing over of the Secretariat buildings and the acknowledgements of the same. Chitti Rani said the process of the handing over of the Secretariat buildings will be completed on Thursday and thanked officials from Andhra Pradesh for the smooth transition and conduct of the entire affair in a friendly atmosphere. She thanked officials from Andhra Pradesh who worked hard to vacate the buildings and complete the process smoothly.

On his part, Ravi said the smooth transfer augers wells for both States and the event will only further establish friendly ties between the two States.