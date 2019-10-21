Andhra Pradesh TDP leader held for cheating

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police arrested TDP leader and businessman from Kurnool P Tikka Reddy on charges of cheating a businessman after promising to deliver spoiled rice, meant for poultries and breweries.

Reddy (52), the managing director of Paras Collins Pvt. Ltd, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Shivraj, a businessman from Karnataka who is into buying and selling spoiled rice for poultries and breweries. In September one Manoj Devdutt Shah of Ram Enterprises and Reddy approached Shivraj with a proposal to sell 2 lakh tonnes of spoiled rice.

“When Shivraj enquired about the availability of the stock, they said the entire spoiled rice was stocked at the Food and Civil Supplies godowns belonging to Government of Andhra Pradesh in Kurnool Town. They also took him to Kurnool and showed the stock to convince him,” police said.

Shivraj paid Rs 12.8 crore on different dates in favour of Ram Enterprises on the specific instructions of Reddy. When he insisted for the delivery of the spoiled rice as promised, they avoided him.

Based on the complaint, the RGIA police registered a case and Reddy was subsequently arrested.

