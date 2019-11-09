Andhra Pradesh: TDP MLA Ganta plans to join BJP

By | AP Bureau | Published: 12:48 am

Visakhapatnam: Former Minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA from Telugu Desam Party Ganta Srinivasa Rao has finally decided to leave his party and join the BJP.

There are clear indications to this effect as he camped in Delhi for the past couple of days and met BJP top leader Ram Madhav to whom he had expressed his willingness to join the party which is ruling the Centre.

Ganta, who is a businessman, appears to follow fellow businessmen and Rajya Sabha members who recently quit the TDP and joined the BJP.

He had met with at least two of them – Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh towards this.

Ganta recently made it evident that he was quitting TDP when he refused to turn up for the Long March of film star and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan in Visakhapatnam city in spite of TDP president N

Chandrababu Naidu asking him to attend the event.

It is also learnt that Ganta would take along with him a couple of TDP legislators to the BJP with whom he is negotiating a responsible position in the party.

