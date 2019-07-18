Andhra Pradesh to celebrate official I-Day fete in Vizag

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government will hold its official Independence Day celebrations here on August 15. On the advice from the CMO, the district administration is getting ready for the fete.

On Thursday, District Collector V Vinay Chand, Joint Collector L Sivasankar, GVMC Commissioner G Srujana and other officials inspected the Andhra University College of Engineering ground, the likely venue for the I-Day fete.

In 2015, the TDP government celebrated I-Day on the beach road and last year it held the celebrations in Srikakulam.

