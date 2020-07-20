Andhra Pradesh to increase BC corporations to 52

By | Published: 6:46 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government will increase the total number of corporations for backward classes to 52 taking into consideration all the sub-castes of BCs.

This was announced by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy at a review meeting here on Monday attended by Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhas Chandra Bose, Ministers Sankaranarayana, Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Krishna Das and Mopidevi Venkataramana and MLC Janga Krishnamurthi.

The Chief Minister said that all the BC corporation chairmen and directors posts would be filled by the month-end and the corporations should ensure that the fruits of government welfare schemes reached the various communities among the BCs. After the YSR Congress Party government took over, as many as 2,12,40,810 BCs were benefited by Rs.22,685.74 crore through money transfer, he said. Hither to, only 69 sub-castes had benefifts but now all the BC sub-castes totalling 139 would be accorded priority in the corporations, he revealed.

