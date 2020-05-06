Andhra Pradesh to pay for migrants travel

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Amaravathi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided that the Government would pay for the travel of all the migrant workers willing to return to their respective states. These migrant workers have been accommodated in in relief centres setup across the state ever since the lockdown was imposed.

According to an official press release here on Wednesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy has also instructed the officials to ensure that a one-time financial assistance of Rs 500 is given to all these migrant workers from various other states like Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar etc to return on the trains arranged by the state government. He asserted that the state was also ready to pay for the return of migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh who are stuck in other states, if they wanted to return.

The CM expressed his concern with respect to the economic toll that all these migrant workers have had to endure and might have to endure in the near future due to the spread of Corona and the consequential lockdown. He further added that at a time like this, the State was determined to help migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh as well as other states by making sure that their return is taken care of by the state.

