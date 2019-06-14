Andhra Pradesh to pursue Centre to fulfil promises: Governor

By | AP Bureau | Published: 12:52 am

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Government’s efforts to pursue the Centre to complement all the assurances and promises mentioned in AP Re-organisation Act 2014 and on other forums would be on the top of its agenda, AP Governor ESL Narasimhan said.

Addressing the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Council members here on Friday, he felt that the new government should focus on immediate concerns, consequences of State bifurcation and the rest are consequences of inept handling of challenges emerged post bifurcation.

The misutilisation of resources both human and physical further compounded the State’s misery, he observed.

Noting that the new government was a perfect blend of fresh and experienced members in the Assembly and committed to uplift the down-trodden and the deprived through a corruption free and inclusive governance, he said it was also fully committed to fulfil all the promises made to the people. “The government has a clear vision and actionable plans to tackle the problems and deliver the promises made.

This government will revamp the system totally and strive to stand as a model for rest of the country,” he stated.

Narasimhan also said that the new government would place transparency and accountability on a high pedestal. As a lead step in this direction, it had, in its very first move, restored the general consent to CBI permitting it to carry out investigations in the State, which had been withdrawn by the erstwhile government, he pointed out.

Secondly, the government which believes in transparency, sought the assistance of judicial commission to look into every sizeable tender even before the tender is floated. It would take path of saturation laid by late Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy while dispensing welfare measures to the eligible without any bearing relating to caste, colour, creed or political affiliation.

The government was determined to take measures to prevent wastage of public money through inflated tenders, he said.