Andhra Pradesh: Two drown in canal in Krishna district

According to Vatsavai police station Sub Inspector Someswara Rao, Mahankali Siva (15) and his paternal uncle Mahankali Narayana (38) went for fishing near a canal in Vatsavai Mandal on Monday evening.

By | Published: 2:09 pm

Krishna: Two persons drowned after accidentally falling into a canal, where they had gone for fishing, in the Krishna district.

Rao said, “Both of them accidentally fell in the canal and drowned. A case of accidental death due to drowning has been filed under the relevant sections of IPC.”

Further investigation is underway.