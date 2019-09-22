Andhra Pradesh: Two Maoists gunned down in Sileru, gun battle continuing

By | Published: 2:32 pm

Hyderabad: At least two Maoist cadres were gunned down in a fierce gun battle between the CPI (Maoist) rebels and the security forces near Sileru on the Andhra – Odisha border on Sunday afternoon, highly placed sources disclosed.

The Maoist cadres, well-entrenched in the most difficult terrain, were challenged by the Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds teams and a severe gun battle ensued. Sources say Sileru area is one of the most difficult terrains for counter-insurgency operations because of thick vegetation and hilly areas. The Greyhounds team had been on the move hunting the Maoist cadres for over a week and surprised the Maoists, who were in a camp, sources said.

Authorities were not willing to disclose more details of the operation, but the Additional DG of Grey Hounds, Andhra Pradesh, Nalin Prabhat confirmed the incident.

The CPI (Maoist) party had called for celebrations in its struggle areas across the country on account of its formation day. It was on September 21, 2004, the CPI-ML (People’s War) and the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) merged to form the CPI (Maoist). The merger was hailed as a turning point in the history of Revolutionary movement in India.

Incidentally, exactly a year ago the Maoist rebels shot dead Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legisagtor Kidari Sarveswara Rao and a former legislator Siveri Soma, also of the TDP near Livitput village of Dumbriguda mandal in the agency area of Visakhapatnam district. The gunning down of the legislator signalled the change in tactics of the CPI (Maoist) after Namballa Kesava Rao alias Basvaraj took over as the general secretary of the CPI (Maoist) replacing Muppalla Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi.

