Andhra Pradesh’s daily COVID-19 count at 6,190

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally increased to 6,87,351 as 6,190 more cases were added on Monday, while 35 deaths took the fatalities to 5,780.

Also, the overall infection positivity rate dropped below the 12 per cent mark for the first time in over two months, standing at 11.99 per cent on Tuesday after a gross 57.34 lakh samples were tested so far.

The total recoveries also rose to 6,22,136 as 9,836 patients got cured in the last 24 hours, ending 9 AM on Tuesday, according to the latest bulletin.

Another 35 coronavirus patients succumbed, taking the overall toll to 5,780.

The number of active cases dropped to 59,435.

For the first time in weeks, all 13 districts in the state on Tuesday reported fresh cases in numbers below 1,000.

East Godavari, that saw its caseload rise by over 1,000 a day for more than a month, added 991 afresh on Tuesday, while its neighbour West Godavari registered 907.

Krishna, which reported only 97 new cases on Monday, added 398 in 24 hours.

Prakasam district reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and Chittoor, six.

Anantapuramu, East Godavari and Guntur added four fresh fatalities each, according to the bulletin.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.