Andhra SC woman yet to receive compensation

By | AP Bureau | Published: 7:34 pm

Visakhapatnam: The dalit woman who was disrobed by TDP leaders in Jerripothulapalem of Pendurthi mandal one month ago is yet to receive R 1.25 lakh compensation announced by the State government. Though she received several messages in on her mobile last month saying that the money was deposited in her bank account, it was far from truth, a delegation led by CPM city secretary Dr. B Gangarao informed the District Collector Pravin Kumar here on Monday. The latter immediately responded and directed the officials to deposit the money.

“After the Jerripothulapalem incident, the Government said it would extend full support to Dalits. But even the compensation amount it had announced was not paid. It also promised housing and loans on subsidy to the 14 SC families but nothing is done. The State govenrnment is clearly discriminating the Dalits,” the CPM leader alleged and warned of agitation by Dalits if the promises are not fulfilled.