Andhra to bring back 6,000 fishermen stuck in Gujarat: Suresh Prabhu

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh is sending special buses to Veraval in Gujarat to bring back nearly 6,000 fishermen stranded due to the lockdown, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu said on Wednesday.

“I got the information regarding these fishermen. Immediately I contacted the Gujarat chief minister, local BJP unit and NGOs there for the supply of food and daily necessities to them,” he said.

Prabhu, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Andhra Pradesh, said that he was also pursuing the matter with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“I have been informed that special buses have been deployed to bring these 6,000 fishermen back to their homes. It was my responsibility as member of Parliament from the state to help them,” he added.

