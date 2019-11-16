Andhra University alumni meet on December 13

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University annual alumni conference will be held at the university campus here on December 13.

Announcing this here on Saturday, AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would address the meeting while TechMahindra CEO and Managing Director CP Gurnani would be special guest.

All students of affiliated colleges of Andhra University are eligible to become members of the alumni association and alumni chapters would also be opened abroad, he revealed. Chairman of the AU Alumni Association and former Vice-Chancellor Beela Satyanarayana said quite a few former students were coming forward with donations to the university. Founder-chairman of AUAA Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao (GMR) would construct a 45-room hostel for engineering students while Love and Care organisation’s chairman Yesupadam would build a reading room to accommodate 100 students. The foundation stone for these buildings would be laid on December 13, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter