Andhra University to set up Aquaculture Skill Development Centre

By | Published: 3:58 pm 5:55 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra University and Avanthi Aqua Culture Foundation will jointly establish a first of its kind in the country `Aquaculture Skill Development Centre’ to train thousands of fishermen in aquaculture and shrimp farming.

Prof. V. Krishnamohan, Registrar and C. Ramachandra Rao, Joint Managing Director of Avanthi Aqua Culture Foundation signed and exchanged memorandum of understanding papers in the presence of Prof. PVGD Prasada Reddy, Vice-Chancellor here on Tuesday evening.

Prof. Prasada Reddy said that the proposed Aquaculture Skill Development Centre, first of its kind in the country, would be established in Andhra University at a cost of Rs.2.34 crore and it would cater to the training needs of the fishermen and students of Department of Marine Living Resources. In addition to this, the Avanthi Foundation would spend Rs.35 lakh every year for training programmes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter