Andhra’s Venugopal calls it a day

Hyderabad: Yalaka Venugopal Rao, former captain of Andhra Ranji team and India International, called it a day as he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Visakhapatnam-born Rao represented India in 16 ODIs and played 65 IPL matches. He was the second international from Andhra after MSK Prasad, chairman of the selectors, to play for the country.

Former Test cricketer Syed Abid Ali, who was the coach of the Andhra team in the 90s, always believed that Rao had the talent to play for the country. “I was always impressed with his technique and stroke play. He was unlucky to play only 16 one day internationals,’’ he said.

A promising and attractive batsman, Rao caught the attention of the state selectors as a prolific run-getter. After impressive performances in junior cricket, he made his Ranji Trophy debut against Karnataka when he was 17-years-old only and helped Andhra become South Zone champions in 2004. He was also part of the India under-19 team that won the World Cup in Sri Lanka in 2000.

Venugopal shot into limelight when he scored that monumental 228 not out for South Zone against the visiting England A team which had bowlers like Simon Jones, Sajid Mahmood at Gurgaon in 2003-04 Duleep Trophy. Asked to chase 500 plus target, Venugopal led the run chase with South Zone recording a historic win.

With his consistent performances, Venugopal Rao knocked the national selectors’ doors. He earned his national cap in ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2005. But unfortunately, his international career lasted exactly one year before he last played for India in 2006 against hosts West Indies in Basseterre. He scored one 50 in his poor return of 216 runs and never got opportunity to play for the country again.

But he was undoubtedly one of the best Andhra Pradesh batsmen as he scored over 7,000 runs in his illustrious first class career. Apart from Andhra, he even played for Gujarat as a professional. He wanted to make a comeback and play for Andhra but he could not succeed in his attempt. A handy off-spinner, Venugopal captured 66 first class wickets.

Venugopal played in the IPL for Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils and Sunriser,Hyderabad from 2008 to 2014.

