Andole MLA arranges transportation to migrant workers

Sangareddy: Moved by the ordeals of the migrant labourers, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran has arranged transportation vehicles for the workers, who were proceeding to Narayankhed on the foot from Hyderabad. They were seen carrying luggage and their children and one of the woman was seen carrying a child on her shoulder. Kranthi Kiran has enquired the people, who spotted them resting on trees near Choutakur village of Pulkal Mandal under his Constituency on Thursday, why they were sitting in an open place. As they told him they were heading back to their native places since they were finding no work in the wake of COVID-2019 outbreak, Kranthi Kiran has immediately arranged a transportation facility for them with the help of the Police. The MLA has called upon the local sarpanches and TRS party workers to call him or local Police if they spot anyone going to their places on foot. He has assured that they would arrange transportation to all such persons. The MLA was seen visiting all corners of his Constituency since very early in the morning.

