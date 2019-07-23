Andole MLA inspects food quality at SW hostel

By | Published: 12:17 am

Sangareddy: Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran made a surprise visit to Social Welfare Residential College for Women located at Budhera in Sangareddy district on Tuesday following complaints from a section of students. He examined the groceries and vegetables which were found stored in the storeroom.

He inspected the quality of the cooked food including rice, curries, sambar and other recipes by tasting them along with the students. After an interaction with the students and the staff, Kranthi Kiran said that he had received a severa number of complaints from the students and their parents who alleged that the quality of the food at the institution was compromised.

He assured the students that he would request the concerned officials to change the contractor holding him responsible for supplying goods with poor quality. Those who tend to compromise on the quality of the food for the students will not be spared at any cost in future, warned the Andole MLA. The students apprised the MLA of the staff serving of better food on the day as they had prior information on his visit.

