Andole MLA keeps promise, delivers bus service for students

By | Published: 12:56 am

Medak : Andole MLA Kranthi Kiran, who promised to provide bus facility for school students going from Bijilipur village to Marvelli of Alladurg Mandal in Medak district last Thursday, kept his promise by taking up the issue with RTC authorities and making them operate a bus between these two villages during school hours.

The Andole MLA came across over two dozen students walking back to their home at Bijilipur after attending school at Marvelli last Thursday. After the students narrated their struggle to reach school, Kranthi Kiran promised to run a RTC bus during the school hours. He approached the Sangareddy depot manager the following day and urged them to operate a bus between the villages via Jogipet town. The students were overwhelmed when the RTC bus arrived at the village today to pick them up and they broke out in celebration and thanked the MLA. Kranthi Kiran and local representatives traveled with the students after inaugurating the service on Monday.

The first time MLA said he was pained to see the students struggling even today. “We under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will make all efforts to end problems faced by the school-going children,” he said.