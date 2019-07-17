Andole MLA vows to develop his village

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Sangareddy: Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran called upon the villagers of Potulboguda, his native village, to join hands in developing the village as a model in the district. Potulboguda belongs to Vatpally Mandal and falls under Andole Assembly constituency.

Kranthi Kiran participated in a Grama Sabha held at his village on Wednesday for the first time after he was elected as an MLA. Speaking on the occasion, the legislator appealed to the villagers to work in tandem with officials and public representatives to construct toilets covering 100 per cent houses and digging rain water harvesting pits and streamlining garbage collection from door-to-door. He also asked the farmers to join hands to lay roads upto all the agriculture fields for easy transportation of agriculture produce.

The MLA also assured to resolve some problems raised by the villagers at the meeting such as erecting electrical poles, sanction of pensions to eligible, removing individual dumping yards, construction of double bedroom houses and proper drainage system. Sarpanch Bengari Narsamma and others were present at the Grama Sabha meeting.

Later, Kranthi Kiran distributed Kalayanalakshmi and Shadimubarak cheques to 234 beneficiaries at his camp office in Jogipet on Wednesday evening.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .