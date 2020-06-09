Andre Russell trolls Dinesh Karthik for lockdown look

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:08 pm

Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine gave a glimpse of what their dugout look like was when they got engaged in a chat online.

The three spoke on Karthik’s ‘Totally Stumped by DK’ show where Russell trolled Karthik who sported a long beard.

The West Indian all-rounder Russell said, “DK what’s wrong with your barber? Your barber dead?” that triggered laughter. “You are not allowed to get like razor blades and stuff? You look like a cave man,” continued Russell for which Karthik explained the lockdown situation in India.

Karthik also joked that Russell is giving him stress and that is the reason for his greying of hair.

“You want to bat higher up the order, you want to bowl with the new ball…next thing you want to captain also! What do I do then! Because of you I am getting grey hair man” Karthik joked as Narine had a good laugh. Karthik also pulled Russell’s leg saying the all-rounder wanted to buy a helicopter. “People want to buy a car and you wanted to buy a helicopter,” he added. Both Karthik and Narine also trolled Russell for the trouble because of the poor internet connection.

