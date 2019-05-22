Android gets Adobe’s 1st cross-device video editing app

By | Published: 4:52 pm 4:58 pm

New Delhi: Software major Adobe on Wednesday announced that it is rolling out its first cross-device video editing app “Premiere Rush” to Android phones. Adobe has packed its professional editing tools like Premiere Pro and Audition as part of the all-in-one app for Android devices, the company said in a statament.

The app integrates intuitive editing, simplified colour correction, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered audio clean up, customisable Motion Graphics templates and works across desktop and mobile.

“Premiere Rush” also automatically syncs all projects and edits to the cloud, so users could access the most up-to-date version and work from anywhere, on any device. The app is available for download through the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store.

The trial “Premiere Rush Starter Plan” that gives users access to app features, use of desktop and mobile apps and the ability to create an unlimited number of projects and export up to three projects — is available for free.

Otherwise, the app is available for $9.99 (Rs 696.24) per month to individuals, $19.99 (Rs 1,392.57) per month to teams and $29.99 (Rs 2,089.21) per month to enterprise customers. Adobe is bringing the app first to Android smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S10, 10+, S9, S9+, Note9, Note8, S10e, Google Pixel 3, 3XL, 2, 2XL and OnePlus 6T.

The company plans to expand the app compatibility for more Android devices in the future. The app debuted on iOS, macOS and Windows last year.