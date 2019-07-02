Androlife a male infertility clinic by Oasis in Warangal

By | Published: 9:13 pm

Warangal Urban: Sambasiva Rao Ganji and Anuradha had been married for 15 years and have been trying to have a baby, they visited at least a dozen of hospitals and doctors and none could help them. Luck dawned upon them when somebody informed them about Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao and Oasis Centre for Reproductive Medicine. After the initial evaluation, Dr Kavya Rao Suggested them to go in for PGT – A (preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidies), is the process of screening IVF embryos for chromosome abnormalities prior to transfer, with the goal of increasing the likelihood of achieving a successful pregnancy.

PGT-A was formerly known as PGS, preimplantation genetic screening. This is the procedure where the biopsy of a 5 day old embryo is taken before the transfer to analyse the health of the embryo. The embryo without any abnormality is generally transferred which gives higher success rates. Conventionally, the embryologist would take a look at the embryos with his eyes and would grade them good or bad, but with technology such as PGT-A, which is evidence-based technique, the clinician can predict a better outcome. After use of the technique, Anuradha conceived and now she is three months pregnant.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao – Clinical Head and Fertility Specialist at Oasis Fertility for Reproductive Medicine said, “Today we proudly say that our success rate is as high as 70 percent, we have seen some of the latest technologies like PGT -A and PGD have come to stay for a while now, but we are talking about next gen diagnostics tools like PGT – A on and AI platform. This technology uses mathematical algorithm and machine learning technology and analyses the growing data set of more than 10,000 samples and removes human subjectivity and human error element and bring power of the big data to the clinicians transfer decision.

Talking on the occasion, Sudhakar Jadav chief operating officer of Oasis Centre for Reproductive Medicine, said, “We are glad to share with you today that Oasis has launched their dedicated arm of treating Male fertility called Androlife, In India the general notion or myth is that infertility clinics are meant only for treating women, the entire male infertility gamut is just ignored. In India, nearly 50 per cent of infertility is related to the reproductive anomalies or disorders in the male. Hence it is important that the male infertility is evaluated completely when a couple comes forward for fertility treatment. We, at Oasis pride ourselves about the impeccable standards we maintain in our IVF lab which is an advanced lab. The lab is crucial for the treatments offered at our centre and we ensure that the highest level of quality is maintained here. Our lab is one of the very few labs in India that has proper Total Quality Management in place which optimizes the results of the Assisted Reproductive Techniques. We are first in Warangal to provide advanced services like PGT/ PGD /IVM/ mTESE/ Vitrification/ Fertility preservation.”

Oasis specialises in dealing clients with previous failed IVF treatments. Often IVF is the last option offered to couples to conceive and it’s devastating to learn that at times even IVF fails. Adding further, Dr Kavya said, “So far, we have done more than 100 PGT & PGDs in Oasis at Warangal.”

