Andy Roddick takes offense to Djokovic mother calling Federer arrogant

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:18 pm

Hyderabad: Former World No.1 US tennis player Andy Roddick, who had some memorable duels with Roger Federer during his prime, hit back at Novak Djokovic’s mother who called Roger Federer ‘arrogant”. Roddick said that such comments are “just unnecessary”.

Speaking in an interview, Roddick said that the stories coming out of Djokovic’s camp of late are “concerning”. Djokovic’s mother Dijana had earlier said that her son was helped by God to win the 2019 Wimbledon final against Federer after being two match points down. She also said that the lopsided support for Federer in that match annoyed her because she felt the Swiss was ‘a little arrogant’.

“In the match where everyone is cheering for Federer, a handful of us cheered for Novak,” she said. “It’s not convenient to say whether Federer or someone else annoys me, but it annoys me because he’s a little arrogant.”

Reacting to this statement, Roddick said that the word “arrogant” wouldn’t be one of his first 6,000 to describe Federer. “It’s just unnecessary. I don’t know if we need to throw this around from the sidelines. I think it probably wouldn’t be one of my first 6,000 words that I would use to describe Roger,” said Roddick.

