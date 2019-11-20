Anees says it’s okay to use your mind a little less at times

By | Published: 8:05 pm 8:09 pm

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s new multistarrer comedy flick Pagalpanti opens this weekend, flaunting a vast ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Pulkit Samrat. Like all of Bazmee’s comedies of the past, the film promises to bring back the trademark quota of slapstick.

“I want my films to make people laugh and be happy. Life is short. In your oldage, when you look back, you will mostly remember the happy moments. I want to give people a few moments of laughter through my films. I was in a happy space of mind while writing the film. I believe, whenever a person is in a sad mood, my film should lift their spirit,” said Bazmee. These days, slapstick films — particularly the sort that he makes — are often tagged mindless. Bazmee reacted: “People often tend to underestimate comedy. It is very sad. It is a good thing to laugh. We use our mind in too many things, and that’s why there is war, terrorism, and destruction. It will cause you no harm if you use your mind a little less sometimes.”

Saif Ali Khan, Tabu-starrer Jawaani Jaaneman gets new release date

The release date of much talked about Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been postponed. The movie which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on November 29, this year, has been pushed forward to February 7, 2020. Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh while sharing a picture of the star cast announced that the flick helmed directed by Nitin Kakkar has got a new release date. The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F, who is quite the social media star already. Tabu, who previously was seen playing a negative character in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun will be seen essaying a refreshing role in ‘Jawaani Jaaneman.’ “Since I have been playing dark roles off-late, the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at first go,” unveiled Tabu.

When Diljit asked Gal Gadot for ‘gobi wale pranthe’

Diljit Dosanjh has never shied away from expressing his love as a fan of Hollywood personality Gal Gadot. The Punjabi star this time took to social media to ask the Wonder Woman actor for “gobhi ke pranthe”. Gadot on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself on Instagram, where she is seen chopping vegetables. She captioned the image: “Love love love chopping fresh veggies for the ultimate salad for my babies.” To which, Diljit, who frequently comments on Gadot’s images, wrote: “Acha gal sun… Aj Gobi wale pranthe bana li.. Daee mai fadh ley aunga (Listen, make gobi paranthas… I will quickly bring the curd.)” Diljit’s comment currently has over 4,390 likes on Instagram. The Udta Punjab star is also a major fan of reality TV star Kylie Jenner. Fans have often spotted his comments on her photographs as well.

Anupam Kher gets directed by Lucy Liu

Actor Anupam Kher has become a familiar face in the West with his popular character of Dr. Vijay Kapoor in the show New Amsterdam. While he is often spotted spending time with his friends in Hollywood, he was particularly thrilled when Hollywood star Lucy Liu directed one of the episodes of his medical drama show.

Lucy Liu, who has blockbusters such as Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill to her credit, turned director for Episode 11 for the second season of the popular show.

Talking about it, the prolific actor says, “The first thing she said when we met was that we have to work together as actors and I said that someday we surely will. She had seen my work and that is a compliment in itself. It made me really happy.” Calling Kill Bill and Lucy Liu his favourite films of Lucy Liu, he says, “I admire her work. Having seen someone’s work and then being directed by them is a special feeling and she is a very humble, sweet and caring person. She understands the sentiments of actors very well.”