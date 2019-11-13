Anesthetist gives himself lethal injection in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: An anesthetist, who was reportedly afraid that he contracted HIV, allegedly committed suicide by administering himself a lethal injection at his house in Hayathnagar here on Tuesday.

M Ramesh (36), who worked with the anesthesia department of a private hospital, stayed with his family at Lecturer’s Colony in Hayathnagar. According to the police, Ramesh was suspecting he was infected with HIV since 2018. He got tests done, but though they turned out to be negative, he was not satisfied and continued to be depressed.

“While his family members were on the ground floor, Ramesh went to the first floor and committed suicide by administering himself a lethal injection,” police said, adding that he was found dead later by his parents. There was no suicide note found.

The Hayathnagar police are investigating. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue and was handed over to the family after autopsy.

