Angana Roy to star in Section 497…

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Section 497 Indian Penal Code is the upcoming movie Telugu Tamil bilingual in which actor Angana Roy will be playing the female lead. After donning supporting role in Mahesh Babu’s Srimanthudu, the Kolkata actor has acted in a couple of movies Sri Sri and Chal Chal Gurram in Telugu cinema.

Though several controversies hovering over the subject Section 497 following the Supreme Court’s verdict recently, the makers are of a view that the attempt would spread awareness among general audience. Sai Deep, who produced superstar Krishna’s Sri Sri, is teaming up with G John and Sandeep for the upcoming movie. Johny Rao, Sai Kethan, Jiya Darla, Aditya Sekhar are among other characters in the movie. Music is being composed by SK Baji.