Anganwadi teachers show the way to fight pandemic

Hyderabad: Joining the battle against Coronavirus pandemic and extending whatever help they could during the lockdown, Anganwadi teachers across the State are tuning out as unsung heroes.

One such effort is that of Khammam-based Anganwadi teachers who have set up a community kitchen to feed the poor.

The initiative began five days ago with three teachers coming forward, but eventually, the number increased to eight with five more teachers joining the initiative voluntarily.

Not just cooking, these women also make sure that food reached the needy and distribute it themselves on a pushcart.

“It takes us about three hours to complete cooking and we make sure to distribute food door-to-door every day. We also give ration kits containing essential food items like rice, vegetables and cooking oil to needy people. We are doing this with our own money and also receiving donations from a few people. In the first two days, we served about 130 people and now we’re making an effort to reach as many people as possible. Hygiene and sanitation are ensured throughout the process,” says Rani, one among the Anganwadi teachers.

The women even distributed about 15 kg wheat to daily wagers hailing from the northern parts of the country upon realising that rice is not considered as a staple food for them.

