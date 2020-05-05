Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh wants to call Jennifer Aniston mom? 

By | Published: 3:16 pm

After Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways, rumours started doing the rounds that Pitt is rekindling his romance with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The former flames had reunited backstage at the SAG Awards 2020 and had exchanged pleasantries. They literally broke the internet by doing so.

It is known that Brad had left Jennifer in the past after meeting Angelina on the sets of a movie. It was one of Hollywood’s biggest heartbreaks.

Surprisingly, there are still many fans who root for Brad and Jen’s reunion. There are several reports online that the former couple are getting back together. However, none of them are official. Newest rumour is that Angelina and Brad’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has bonded very well with Jennifer and wants to call her “mommy”. Obviously, Shiloh loves both her parents, but she reportedly wants to spend more time with her father.