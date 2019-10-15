Angelina Jolie learned how to be ‘goofy’ from Elle Fanning

By | Published: 3:45 pm 3:46 pm

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who shares screen space with actor Elle Fanning in the upcoming film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, says her co-star has taught her how to be goofy.

On Monday’s edition of This Morning, Angelina spoke about her film and her equation with the other co-stars. She said: “I’ve learned a lot with Elle, with my children I’m silly and light but sometimes in my life I’m not.

Being with her as a child brought out this lightness this softness out in me, and it continues to be our relationship where she smiles at my strength and toughness and it makes me goofy and fun.”

They previously starred together in the first Maleficent film, which was released in 2014. Asked why it took five years for a sequel to be released, Angelina said Elle, 21, ‘had to grow up’. Elle added: “I was 14 when we shot the first movie.

She’s watched me grow up and now here we are again, I’m older I feel like we have this bond which I felt I was accepted as one of the women on set.” Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will lend her voice for Angelina’s character in the dubbed Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which releases in India on October 18.