Angelina Jolie ‘rediscovering’ self as children grow up

By | Published: 4:29 pm

American actor Angelina Jolie, after years of being a doting mother, wants to go on a journey of rediscovering herself and finding the person she was before becoming a parent.Jolie, who is a proud mother to daughters Vivienne (11), Shiloh (13), and Zahara (14) and sons Knox, (11), Pax (15), and Maddox (18), in a new interview that her older kids have recently taught her a valuable lesson.

The Oscar-winning actor said that her kids’ growing up has made her reconnect with herself outside of her maternal role and she is finally “rediscovering herself”. “When your children are little, you feel more ‘Mommy’. When they are teenagers, you start to remember yourself as a teenager. You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can’t go. I’m in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself,” said Angelina, whose oldest child, son Maddox, recently left for college.

“As they grow up, I find my children are strong individuals but still open-minded. I try to lead by example and be kind and gracious, as my mother was — and loving and tolerant. But,when there’s a fight that needs to be had, get in there. We need to prepare the next generation because there’s so much happening in the world — they’re up against it,” she added.