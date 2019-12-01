Anger spills out on streets of Telangana

By | Published: 12:53 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Public fury over the rape and murder of the assistant veterinarian sparked protests at different places in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh demanding the police to ensure stringent action against the four suspects.

A large number of people, especially women and girls, took part in rallies taken out in the two Telugu States to protest against the ghastly incident that had sparked outrage across the country since Thursday. The Telangana Council of National Federation of Indian Woman organised a round-table while the BJP Mahila Morcha conducted a silent protest at Indira Park and students took out a rally at JNTU.

Students of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) organised a candle march from their campus to Madhapur police station and submitted a memorandum to the police requesting to take stringent action against the culprits.

In a statement, Telangana State Council of Communist Party of India State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy demanded that the State government suspend the police personnel for their negligent attitude in tackling the case when the victim’s family had first approached the police to lodge a missing complaint.

In Vijayawada, students of Sharad College organised a rally on BRTS road. Similar protests were held in Visakhapatnam.

Vet’s mobile phone still missing

The Cyberabad Police are yet to trace the veterinary assistant surgeon’s mobile phone even after four days of the gruesome gang rape and murder.

The investigators who examined the murder spot and the spot where the body was burnt did not find her dual SIM mobile phone, which she was using and from which she had a call to her sister Bhavya.

“We are still to trace her mobile phone. It is still unclear if the suspects damaged the phone or whether it was damaged in the fire,” said N Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad, adding they were yet to file the custody petition in the court seeking police custody of the suspects, who were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

The DCP clarified that no more arrests have been made in the case.

Meanwhile, police have now a minute by minute account of what happened on Wednesday, based on the preliminary accounts given by the suspects. Accordingly, it is believed that on Wednesday at 6.13 pm, the victim parked her scooter at the Tondupally toll plaza and went to see a dermatologist in Gachibowli. When she returned to her scooter at 9.13 pm, she found that she had a flat tyre. It was then that Mohammed Arif, the prime suspect, approached her offering help.

Though tense about the strangers, she agreed, after which Arif sent Shiva, whose idea it was to let the air out of the scooter tyre to trap the woman, to ‘repair the puncture’. It was at this time, 9.18 pm, that she called her sister and told her about the situation. She spoke for about six minutes.

Shiva went twice with the scooter on the pretext of filling air in the tyre and returned ten minutes later at about 9.28 pm, saying puncture shops were closed.

The suspects are believed to have forcibly dragged her into the open compound nearby, where she was gang-raped and smothered to death. Her mobile phone was switched off at 9.48 pm, when her sister had called her back. As per the version given by the suspects, she had died by 10.08 pm, after which they took her body to the culvert in Chatanpally and set it ablaze between 2 and 2.30 am.

Shocked villagers demand capital punishment for accused

The nondescript village of Gudigandla in Makthal mandal of Narayanpet district is in the news for all the wrong reasons after the brutal rape and murder of the veterinary assistant surgeon by a gang of youngsters from the village.

Three of the suspects are from Gudigandla, while the fourth is from the nearby Jakkulare village. Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20), both working as cleaners, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu alias Chenna (20), a lorry driver, are all from Gudigandla and are relatives as well. The prime suspect, lorry driver Mohammed Arif (26), is from Jakkulare.

When news broke out that Shiva, Naveen and Chenna were from Gudigandla, the villagers were shocked and started enquiring with the trio’s family members. “The three youngsters have brought a bad name to the village by committing such a heinous crime,” Ramesh, a villager, said.

They said the trio used to wander in the village regularly before going to work. “We never expected that the trio would kill a woman. It’s an unfortunate incident and they deserve capital punishment,” another villager said.

Shiva’s father Rajappa said his son had started working as a lorry cleaner only two months ago. “Four persons came to my house early on Thursday saying that they were lorry owners and enquired about Shiva. When I said he was sleeping, they asked me to wake him up. After my son and I came out of the house, they took him with them saying they would come back soon,” Rajappa said.

Let my son face similar death if guilty: Suspect’s mother

Narayanpet: Jayamma, the mother of Chennakesavulu, one of the suspects in the rape and murder of the veterinary assistant surgeon, said if her son was guilty of the crime, he also deserved to be killed just the way the victim was killed.

Speaking to the media in Gudigandla village on Saturday, she said she shared the pain of the veterinary assistant surgeon’s mother and knew how she must have felt after losing her daughter to such a gruesome crime.

Case will be referred to fast-track court: Governor

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday visited the house of the assistant veterinary surgeon and consoled the bereaved family.

The Governor expressed shock and profound grief over the ghastly incident and described it an unfortunate incident. She assured the family that the investigation would be completed quickly and that it would be referred to a fast-track court so that the culprits were punished at the earliest.

She said the lapses in the system, if any, would be identified and rectified to instil confidence among girls and women. She said the rights of the common public will be protected on a priority basis.

Chilkur Balaji suspends ‘darshanam’ for 20 min

The Chilkur Balaji Temple on Saturday suspended ‘darshanam’ and also ‘pradakshinas’ for nearly 20 minutes as a symbolic protest against the rape and murder of the veterinary assistant surgeon.

“Just like the temple is closed during eclipse, we closed it for ‘darshanam’ and ‘pradakshinas’ in a symbolic way for 20 minutes,” a statement from the temple management said. Devotees walked out along with the priests and performed a ‘mahapradakshinam’.

The temple management has been trying to sensitise men and boys to behave responsively and responsibly through the launch of a ‘Jatayu Sena’.

