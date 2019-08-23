Angry Birds 2: For all the kids in us

By | Published: 8:28 pm

The one dimentional game is a superhit. The first movie collected the moolah. This 3D instalment could well be the beginning step for a film series in the making. From the first scene, the 96-minute Angry Birds 2 thrives on being a kiddie show and does not shy away from it. Thankfully.

The plot – three islands; two warring species – flightless birds (not the kiwi) and the green porcine forming an alliance; fight for survival does make it serious on the outside. Zoom in and it far from it. It is simple – to save the Bird Island, Red (voiced by Jason Sudeikis) must partner not only with his winged buddies Chuck (Josh Gad) and Bomb (Danny McBride) but also must work in tandem with their ace nemesis, the king pig (the porcine tried their best to eat the birds’ eggs) Leonard Mudbeard (Bill Hader).

We have Chuck’s super smart sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) tagging along for the mission. Their nemesis is none other than purple coloured eagle Zeta (Leslie Jones) ruling over Eagle Island who uses a volcano-type super-weapon to toss ice bombs at the two islands as she wants to take them over. Who wins and who rules is what the film is about.

Director Thurop Van Orman ensures that there is but nay a dull moment in the outing. Even the sub-plots are interesting. Especially the one involving the rescue of three eggs by a trio of baby angry birds and their shenanigans. The love-story of Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) and Zeta too has a purpose in the movie. As the director and co-director have helmed the Mission Impossible series, the action scenes are here too. They are there to tickle the funny bone and manage to do more than that.

There are a few messages for the kiddoes in it (a few to the adults too). Luckily, it is not preached. AB 2 in a manner of speaking is better than the previous instalment. It has some inspired writing from Peter Ackerman, Eyal Podell and Jonathon E. Stewart. Though not along the lines of Disney, Rovio Entertainment is creating its own market. Audience hoping for a well-scripted work will definitely be disappointed. Ask yourself as why you are seeing a film called “The Angry Birds Movie 2” in the first place. Please do not expect logic. The voiceovers done by the actors is impeccable. They do get the characters to life. This is no Lion King. This is no Toy Story. This is Angry Birds.

Please watch it for what it is – a kids’ flick. For all the kids in us. You definitely will not be angry!!

