Aniketh to lead Hyd U-19 team

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: G Aniketh Reddy will lead the Hyderabad team that will play against Mumbai in the under-19 Cooch Behar league match to be played in Mumbai from December 20 to 24.

Team: G Aniketh Reddy (captain), A Vaishnav Reddy (vice captain), M Pratyush, Owais Abdul Wahed, Shashank Lokesh, A Prateek Reddy, Tushar Tripathi, Saqlain Arafat, Trishank Gupta, L Venkat Chaitanya, B Punnaih, Shazaib Khan, Paras Raj, G Lokesh, Rishiket Sisodia and Sahendera Mallu.

Manager: A Rajender Reddy; Coach: Mohd Ghouse; Bowling coach: A Shiv Shankar; Fielding coach: Ronald Rodriuges; Physio: K Santosh; Trainer: Abhinav Kumar; Video Analyst: E Krishna Reddy

