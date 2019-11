Aniketh to lead Hyderabad Cooch Behar team

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: G Aniketh Reddy will lead Hyderabad in the All India Cooch Behar Trophy under-19 tournament match against Karnataka to be held from November 22 to 25.

Team: G Aniketh Reddy (C), A Vaishnav Reddy, M Pratyush, B Rishikesh Reddy, P Gaurav Reddy, P Shiva, Owais Wahed, T Tripathi, A Prateek Reddy (WK), Paras Raj (WK), Kamal Sawariya, S Venkat Chaitanya, Saqlain Arafat, Mohd Adnan Ahmed, Trishank Gupta, Sahendera Mallu.

