Anil Anand Nagesh makes people laugh, seriously!

By | Published: 6:41 pm

Enacting a comical scene in front of a large number of spectators is not all fun and games; making someone laugh their head off with a whole load of puns can be the most difficult part of a stand-up comic’s job. In order to come up with witty retorts, the performer has to develop a connection with the audience. Anil Anand Nagesh is a Hyderabadi comic who banks on crisp content and bizarre episodes of life to knock together his repertoires. From having a successful career in electrical engineering to quenching his thirst for stand-up, Anil has come a long way.

“Honestly, I wanted to be a comic when I was 24 or something. It was too late and I already had a career in science. To merge my day job with stand-up was infuriating. However, I found happiness in pursuing both,” says Anil, who is passionate about his work.

From being influenced by renowned comics across the world, watching numerous videos over the internet to trialing it all in his very first open mic session, Anil has done it all. He takes time from his busy schedule and performs regularly on weekends at cafes and clubs. Anil has also been a part of TEDx talks to inspire, encourage and share his fun-filled voyage.

“Comedy is a serious business; the real test begins when one is drained after the first five minutes; handling the crowd and going live at the same time brings out the best in an ardent stand-up comic. An aspiring artiste has to master the art of turning a bland event into a hilarious version to keep the crowd hooked,” continues Anil about encounters that he has faced. A joke has to transpire organically, and the process of crafting a flawless joke, with the right comic timing, lies in a person’s ability to handle any dull moment mid-session.

“I scribble on a piece of paper whenever I get ideas; sometime extempore and improvise the older version right onstage. As far as I remember, my first show was not announced — it was impromptu, but everybody was laughing uncontrollably,” chuckles Anil. Apart from live gigs, Anil has also ventured into the world of YouTube along with fellow performer Shouvik Bhattacharya and their channel ‘SFC Fifteen’ explores their love for stand-up, football and cricket.

