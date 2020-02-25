Anil Jain to submit report on change of guard in Telangana BJP

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Dr Anil Jain completed the crucial exercise of eliciting opinion of party leaders and core committee members of Telangana unit of the party here on Monday regarding the election of a new president for the State unit.

He will be submitting his report to the party’s national leadership, paving the way for the selection of a new State BJP president.

The senior party leader was closeted with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, State president Dr K Laxman whose term ended in December 2019, and party MPs Bandi Sanjay, Arvind Dharmapuri, Soyam Bapu Rao and others and sought their opinion.

While speculation is rife that the change of guard will take place before the March 15 public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on CAA, some say that Dr Laxman might be asked to continue for one more term.

It is reported that Arvind Dharmapuri, Bandi Sanjay, and DK Aruna are the front runners for the State president’s race.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter