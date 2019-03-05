Anil Kapoor’s look defies age

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Now, ageing gracefully is one thing; but not ageing at all? That sounds something only Anil Kapoor could pull off. Even at the age of 62, he is on a par with the actors of this generation both talent and looks wise. And his latest Twitter post — the picture of Anil Kapoor with his team Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Kunal Kemmu in the upcoming film Malang — got the netizens excited.

Anil tweeted on Monday: “Together we are ‘Malang’. Pleased to announce my first with all these talented artistes. Film releasing on Valentine’s 2020.” He also posted a photograph of himself with the film’s cast. Malang, which will release on February 14, 2020, will have elements of romance, thriller and action. The film is being helmed by Mohit Suri.

Twitterati soon recognised the age-defying aspect of the veteran actor and expressed their shock and admiration for the veteran actor with a pinch of sarcasm. “Anil Kapoor of 2019 looks younger than Anil Kapoor of 1989,” tweeted @WeirdlyProbable. Another user @GhantaGuy tweeted, “Man looks younger than my unborn kids.”

As internet was struggling to get over the ‘too good’ looks of the actor, it couldn’t help but notice those pink shoes that Anil Kapoor donned like a boss. Those bright shoes prove that the actor is not going to show any hints of ageing anytime soon.