Anil reveals why he initially refused 1942: A Love Story

1942: A Love Story is undoubtedly one of the finest films in Anil Kapoor’s career. However, not many know that Anil Kapoor had initially refused to do the film. Anil revealed why he had reservations about signing Chopra’s ambitious project, to begin with.

” ‘1942: A Love Story’ was the only love story I did. I was very uncomfortable. Initially, I refused to do the film. I told them clearly that I wouldn’t be able to do such a role I even suggested Aamir Khan and Bobby Deol for the role. I asked them, from which angle do I look romantic? I was already a father of three kids at that time. But they convinced me. Today I feel good that I did it. I worked really hard, lost weight, cut my hair, trimmed my moustache, and worked on my costume to create the character. It was one of my most romantic films ever made. It had beautiful songs like ‘Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa lagaa’, ‘Kuch na kaho’ and ‘Rim jhim’, which people remember till date. Now when I see the film, I can’t imagine anybody else doing that role,” he said.

The 62-year-old actor who has spent over four decades in the film industry, recalled how he has seen things change over time and how he has adapted to the changes.

“Today I can connect with people. There was a time when I tried to go with the flow. I adapted to the kind of films that were happening, and the filmmakers. There was a patch when the films being made catered to the Indian diaspora — films with songs, family and a wedding, being shot in America and London. (It was) The world that started with Sooraj (Barjatya), then Adi (Aditya Chopra), then Karan (Johar). I was a misfit in that world. Still, I did films like Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and they became successful. Before that, I did strong and macho characters in films like Ram Lakhan, Rakhwala and Kishen Kanhaiya. Then, suddenly when soft films started happening, I was like, how do I fit myself in these? ‘1942: A Love Story’ was the only love story I did,” he recalled.

Anil’s next release is the slapstick “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazme, with whom he has in the past worked in “No Entry”, “Welcome”, “No Problem”, “Welcome Back” and “Mubarakan”.